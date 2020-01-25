Friday night high school scores

1  of  2
Girls High School Scores

Salina Invitational

Andover 53, Abilene 33

Liberal 51, Salina South 26

Salina Central 36, Buhler 33

Orange and Black Classic (Colby)

Colby 52, Beloit 37

Hays 50, Topeka Highland Park 42

Scott City 51, Goodland 37

Valley Center 73, DSST-Green Valley Ranch 8

Sterling Invitational

Hugoton 48, Lyons 34

Russell 52, Kingman 47 – OT

Southeast of Saline 42, Smoky Valley 36

Hillsboro Trojan Classic

Clay Center 54, Whitewater-Remington 27

Eureka 38, Republic County 35

Hillsboro 53, Holcomb 40

Riley County 33, Hesston 31

Hoisington Cardinal Classic

Ellinwood 51, Pratt 46

Otis Bison 41, Victoria 26

Other Scores

Chanute 51, Wichita East 49

Logan 46, Palco 33

Maize 62, Newton 28

Maize South 67, Campus 46

McPherson, 45, Circle 34

Moundridge 46, Goessel 30

Norwich 55, Stafford 24

Pretty Prairie 44, Burrton 29

Wakefield 40, Marion 38 – OT

Boys High School Scores

Dodge City Tournament of Champions

Bishop Miege 58, Manhattan 45

Campus 71, Shawnee Heights 45

Wichita East 76, Dodge City 39

Wichita Heights 58, Maize 40

McPherson Invitational

Bishop Carroll 75, Blue Valley 46

Junction City, 67, Topeka Seaman 62 – OT

Lawrence Free State 67, Derby 51

McPherson 67, Wichita North 48

Valley Center January Jam

Maize South 86, Coffeyville 46

Shawnee Mission East 82, Garden City 59

Valley Center 79, Ulysses 46

Wichita Southeast 68, Blue Valley West 66

Hi-Plains League

Elkhart 66, Stanton County 58

Lakin 68, Syracuse 50

Meade 70, Cimarron 61

Southwestern Heights 49, Sublette 35

Sterling Invitational

Kingman 66, Russell 46

Lyons 73, Hugoton 56

Southeast of Saline 63, Smoky Valley 60

Sterling 84, Hutchinson Trinity 77 – 3OT

St. John Mid-Winter Classic

Central Plains 48, Kansas City Christian 18

Larned 75, Ness City 42

Nickerson 58, St. John 46

Hillsboro Trojan Classic

Eureka 57, Whitewater-Remington 31

Hesston 63, Riley County 44

Holcomb 45, Hillsboro 40

Salina Invitational

Andover 63, Abilene 50

Buhler 65- Concordia 20

Salina Central 74, Liberal 61

Salina South 57, Wichita South 52

Bluestem Wildcat Classic

El Dorado 55, Circle 45

Great Bend 60, Kapaun Mt Carmel 52

Wichita Collegiate 76, Newton 67

Manhattan CHIEF 69, Wichita Trinity 61

Colby Orange and Black Classic

DSST-Green Valley Ranch 82, Hutchinson 69

Hays 51, Beloit 42

Pine Creek (CO) 42, Colby 39

Scott City 56, Goodland 49

Hoisington Cardinal Jam

Hoisington 55, Ellsworth 24

La Crosse 46, Ellinwood 40

Halstead Adolph Rupp Tournament

Cheney 62, Andale 55

Haven 51, Garden Plain 45

Other Games

Andover Central 52, Emporia 50

Augusta 60, Bishop Seabury 47

Belle Plaine 77, Arkansas City 66

Clearwater 48, chaparral 34

Goddard Eisenhower 56, Olathe South 46

Mulvane71, Wellington 53

Topeka West 56, Wichita Northwest 50 – OT

