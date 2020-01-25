Friday night high school scores

IRVING, Texas (KSNW) – Kansas senior Udoka Azubuike has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week in a vote by a media panel, the conference announced Monday.

Azubuike Posted back-to-back double-doubles averaging 14.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocked shots in wins against Kansas State and Tennessee. The Delta, Nigeria, native also shot 83.3 percent (10-for-12) from the field for the week. In the win against Kansas State, Azubuike had 10 points and tied his conference season-high with 14 rebounds and had four blocked shots. In the win versus Tennessee he was 6-for-7 from the field with 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. The only big in the game for KU, he was clutch in the second half, scoring seven points, including a 5-for-7 clip from the free-throw line, with all four of his blocked shots and six rebounds.