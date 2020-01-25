Friday night high school scores

Girls High School Scores
Salina Invitational
Andover 53, Abilene 33
Liberal 51, Salina South 26
Salina Central 36, Buhler 33
Orange and Black Classic (Colby)
Colby 52, Beloit 37
Hays 50, Topeka Highland Park 42
Scott City 51, Goodland 37
Valley Center 73, DSST-Green Valley Ranch 8
Sterling Invitational
Hugoton 48, Lyons 34
Russell 52, Kingman 47 – OT
Southeast of Saline 42, Smoky Valley 36
Hillsboro Trojan Classic
Clay Center 54, Whitewater-Remington 27
Eureka 38, Republic County 35
Hillsboro 53, Holcomb 40
Riley County 33, Hesston 31
Hoisington Cardinal Classic
Ellinwood 51, Pratt 46
Otis Bison 41, Victoria 26
Other Scores
Chanute 51, Wichita East 49
Logan 46, Palco 33
Maize 62, Newton 28
Maize South 67, Campus 46
McPherson, 45, Circle 34
Moundridge 46, Goessel 30
Norwich 55, Stafford 24
Pretty Prairie 44, Burrton 29
Wakefield 40, Marion 38 – OT
Boys High School Scores
Dodge City Tournament of Champions
Bishop Miege 58, Manhattan 45
Campus 71, Shawnee Heights 45
Wichita East 76, Dodge City 39
Wichita Heights 58, Maize 40
McPherson Invitational
Bishop Carroll 75, Blue Valley 46
Junction City, 67, Topeka Seaman 62 – OT
Lawrence Free State 67, Derby 51
McPherson 67, Wichita North 48
Valley Center January Jam
Maize South 86, Coffeyville 46
Shawnee Mission East 82, Garden City 59
Valley Center 79, Ulysses 46
Wichita Southeast 68, Blue Valley West 66
Hi-Plains League
Elkhart 66, Stanton County 58
Lakin 68, Syracuse 50
Meade 70, Cimarron 61
Southwestern Heights 49, Sublette 35
Sterling Invitational
Kingman 66, Russell 46
Lyons 73, Hugoton 56
Southeast of Saline 63, Smoky Valley 60
Sterling 84, Hutchinson Trinity 77 – 3OT
St. John Mid-Winter Classic
Central Plains 48, Kansas City Christian 18
Larned 75, Ness City 42
Nickerson 58, St. John 46
Hillsboro Trojan Classic
Eureka 57, Whitewater-Remington 31
Hesston 63, Riley County 44
Holcomb 45, Hillsboro 40
Salina Invitational
Andover 63, Abilene 50
Buhler 65- Concordia 20
Salina Central 74, Liberal 61
Salina South 57, Wichita South 52
Bluestem Wildcat Classic
El Dorado 55, Circle 45
Great Bend 60, Kapaun Mt Carmel 52
Wichita Collegiate 76, Newton 67
Manhattan CHIEF 69, Wichita Trinity 61
Colby Orange and Black Classic
DSST-Green Valley Ranch 82, Hutchinson 69
Hays 51, Beloit 42
Pine Creek (CO) 42, Colby 39
Scott City 56, Goodland 49
Hoisington Cardinal Jam
Hoisington 55, Ellsworth 24
La Crosse 46, Ellinwood 40
Halstead Adolph Rupp Tournament
Cheney 62, Andale 55
Haven 51, Garden Plain 45
Other Games
Andover Central 52, Emporia 50
Augusta 60, Bishop Seabury 47
Belle Plaine 77, Arkansas City 66
Clearwater 48, chaparral 34
Goddard Eisenhower 56, Olathe South 46
Mulvane71, Wellington 53
Topeka West 56, Wichita Northwest 50 – OT