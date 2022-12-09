WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas high school basketball is back in action on Friday night. Here are the scores from around the state.

Girls scores

Rossville 70, Sacred Heart 46

Colby 68, McCook, Neb 53

Oakley 64, Victoria 40

Hillsboro 51, Lyons 27

Southeast of Saline 59, Beloit 29

Bishop Carroll 56, Wichita East 32

Hesston 58, Nickerson 39

Liberal 43, Scott City 30

Hutchinson, 62, Buhler 44

Sunrise Christian 44, Kingman 42

Great Bend 35, Conway Springs 21

Garden Plain 51, Rose Hill 23

Emporia 52, Topeka Hayden 27

McPherson 65, Andover 41

Salina Central 41, Salina South 35

Chapman 64, Bishop Ward 3

Bluestem 43, Cherryvale 28

Hays 51, Junction City 25

Clearwater 61, Ark City 37

Wichita South 55, Kapaun Mt Carmel 36

Rural Vista 51, Herington 36

Sedgwick 42, Douglass 33

Derby 55, Andover Central 45

Goodland 64, Lakin 39

Garden City 55, Coronado, Colo. 34

Goddard Eisenhower 42, Maize 22

Augusta 38, Abilene 25

Rock Creek 35, Council Grove 33

Cunningham 63, Stafford 3

Andale 45, Valley Center 17

Boys scores

Oakley 42, Victoria 35

Hillsboro 74, Lyons 56

Sacred Heart 65, Rossville 44

Great Bend 73, Conway Springs 20

Southeast of Saline 68, Beloit 46

Bishop Carrol 78, Wichita East 48

Sunrise Christian Academy 64, Kingman 48

Derby 55, Andover Central 48

Hutchinson 69, Buhler 35

Garden City 83, Coronado, Colo. 60

Maize 46, Goddard Eisenhower 45

Rose Hill 52, Garden Plain 37

McPherson 71, Andover 64

Ark City 53, Clearwater 18

Wichita County 59, Triplains-Brewster 21

Logan-Palco 44, Wallace County 22

Emporia 57, Topeka Hayden 53

Augusta 65, Abilene 62

Wichita West 75, Wichita Southeast 65

Salina Central 57, Salina South 36

Junction City 47, Hays 45

Bishop Ward 73, Chapman 37

Douglass 35, Sedgwick 31

Valley Center 50, Andale 46

Scott City 66, Liberal 44