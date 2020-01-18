Friday Night Prep Scores

Closings and Delays
Girls Scores

Andale 41, Wellington 26

Andover Central 53, Valley Center 20

Bishop Carroll 50, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 49

Cheney 53, Chaparral 24

Clearwater 51, Wichita Collegiate 42

Derby 58, Andover 24

Eureka 55, Erie 30

Garden City 54, Hays 40

Garden Plain 47, Conway Springs 34

Goodland 70, Ulysses 29

Halstead 48, Hesston 37

Hutchinson Central Christian 28, Norwich 27

Kingman 51, Douglas 26

Liberal 51, Dodge City 49 – OT

Maize 55, Goddard Eisenhower 21

Maize South 34, Goddard 33

McPherson 52, El Dorado 22

Nickerson 59, Lyons 29

Rose Hill 49, Mulvane 31

Salina Central 55, Hutchinson 42

Salina South 49, Newton 18

Sterling 54, Berean Academy 34

Trego 65, Ness City 15

Wichita Heights 82, Wichita Southeast 52

Wichita South 37, Wichita North 36

Wichita Trinity 68, Belle Plaine 46

Winfield 29, Augusta 23

Boys Scores

Andale 60, Wellington 29

Andover 46, Derby 43

Augusta 65, Winfield 47

Berean Academy 63, Sterling 46

Bishop Carroll 65, Kapaun Mt Carmel 55

Cheney 69, Chaparral 62

Dodge City 59, Liberal 53

Garden Plain 65, Conway Springs 42

Goddard Eisenhower 56, Maize 52

Hays 50, Garden City 36

Hesston 53, Halstead 25

Hutchinson Central Christian 58, Norwich 40

Lyons 43, Douglas 28

Maize South 65, Goddard 35

McPherson 67, El Dorado 48

Rose Hill 51, Mulvane 48

Salina Central 55, Hutchinson 48

Salina South 75, Newton 62

Trego 46, Ness City 27

Ulysses 60, Goodland 52

Valley Center 54, Andover Central 42

Wichita Collegiate 49, Clearwater 42

Wichita South 61, Wichita North 31

Wichita Southeast 62, Wichita Heights 48

