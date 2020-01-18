Friday Night Prep Scores

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber announced on Friday (January 17) that transfer forward Kaosi Ezeagu (Brampton, Ontario/GTA Prep/UTEP) has signed a scholarship agreement to join the men’s basketball team. He will have three years of eligibility once he sits out the required time as a Division I transfer.

A 6-foot-10, 245-pound transfer from UTEP, Ezeagu will enroll at K-State for the spring semester and will be able to start practicing with the team. He will have to sit out for the reminder of the 2019-20 season and the first semester of the 2020-21 season before being eligible in mid-December 2020.