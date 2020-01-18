Friday Night Prep Scores

Girls Scores
Andale 41, Wellington 26
Andover Central 53, Valley Center 20
Bishop Carroll 50, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 49
Cheney 53, Chaparral 24
Clearwater 51, Wichita Collegiate 42
Derby 58, Andover 24
Eureka 55, Erie 30
Garden City 54, Hays 40
Garden Plain 47, Conway Springs 34
Goodland 70, Ulysses 29
Halstead 48, Hesston 37
Hutchinson Central Christian 28, Norwich 27
Kingman 51, Douglas 26
Liberal 51, Dodge City 49 – OT
Maize 55, Goddard Eisenhower 21
Maize South 34, Goddard 33
McPherson 52, El Dorado 22
Nickerson 59, Lyons 29
Rose Hill 49, Mulvane 31
Salina Central 55, Hutchinson 42
Salina South 49, Newton 18
Sterling 54, Berean Academy 34
Trego 65, Ness City 15
Wichita Heights 82, Wichita Southeast 52
Wichita South 37, Wichita North 36
Wichita Trinity 68, Belle Plaine 46
Winfield 29, Augusta 23
Boys Scores
Andale 60, Wellington 29
Andover 46, Derby 43
Augusta 65, Winfield 47
Berean Academy 63, Sterling 46
Bishop Carroll 65, Kapaun Mt Carmel 55
Cheney 69, Chaparral 62
Dodge City 59, Liberal 53
Garden Plain 65, Conway Springs 42
Goddard Eisenhower 56, Maize 52
Hays 50, Garden City 36
Hesston 53, Halstead 25
Hutchinson Central Christian 58, Norwich 40
Lyons 43, Douglas 28
Maize South 65, Goddard 35
McPherson 67, El Dorado 48
Rose Hill 51, Mulvane 48
Salina Central 55, Hutchinson 48
Salina South 75, Newton 62
Trego 46, Ness City 27
Ulysses 60, Goodland 52
Valley Center 54, Andover Central 42
Wichita Collegiate 49, Clearwater 42
Wichita South 61, Wichita North 31
Wichita Southeast 62, Wichita Heights 48