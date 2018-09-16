Friends falls to Tabor College 28-7 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Friends Falcons came into their match up with the Tabor College Bluejays hoping to turn the tide on their season.

Over at Adair-Austin Stadium, turnovers hurt the Falcons early on.

Four consecutive turnovers translated into three touchdowns for the Bluejays.

Running back Josh Johnson had two rushing scores and Trey McGee added one himself, punching one in from two yards out.

Friends quarterback Dan Dawdy finished the game 28-of-55 with 303 passing yards, a career high.

Friends (0-4, 0-3 KCAC) will travel to play #25 Sterling next Saturday.

Kickoff for that game is set for 6 p.m.