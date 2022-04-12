WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s the beginning of a new era for the Friends University football team, the Terry Harrison era. He’s entering his first season with the Falcons and is getting a taste of his new team with spring practices.

Harrison, a Wichita native is no stranger to having coaching success in the area. He was the head coach at Heights High School for five seasons. At Heights, Harrison guided the team to four Kansas 5A regional titles, a district championship and a Greater-Area Wichita-League title along with a 38-16 overall record. In 2016, Harrison was named the City-League Coach of the Year.

After Heights, Harrison took over the Bethel College football program and compiled a 29-14 record in four seasons. Now he hopes to flip the script on a Friends program that hasn’t had a winning season in eight years.

“The only way to be a championship program is you have to go through some hard things together,” said Harrison. “Are there hurdles? Absolutely. The crazy thing about any sport, football isn’t any different you don’t know what those hurdles are until you get there.”

Harrison won back-to-back co-KCAC co-KCAC regular season titles at Bethel.

“How you react to those and handle a little bit of adversity, I love that and that is probably what we’re best at. We’re excited about that, and when you go through hard things together it makes you a closer team, a closer brotherhood so we’re excited for that,” said Harrison.

