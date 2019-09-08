Friends open season with 21-6 win at Saint Mary

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – The Friends University Falcons began the 2019 season on the right track with a 21-6 victory at the University of Saint Mary Spires tonight (Sept. 7) in Leavenworth, Kan.

“I am so proud of this group,” Friends head coach Dion Meneley said. “They are learning what it means to be a team and it showed tonight.

The Spires took the opening kickoff and quickly advanced to the Friends nine yard line, but the Falcon defense stiffened up as Drake Damon made a tackle for a six yard loss before the duo of Jaylen Pant and Matthew Whittenberger combined for a 10 yard loss to force the Spires into a 35 yard field goal that was no good.

Following an exchange of punts, Marshall McShan carried the ball three times and made the third one count, rumbling for a 59 yard touchdown to give the Falcons a 7-0 lead with 5:24 left in the first quarter.

The Falcon defensive unit continued to stand tall in the first half, forcing punts on the Spires’ next three offensive series.

The offense then capitalized late in the half, with Dan Dawdy connecting with Tyson Love for a 28 yard gain to the USM 15 yard line and then finding Juan Salazar in the end zone for a 14-0 lead.

After Matthew Graham rushed for a five yard touchdown run to put the Spires on the board late in the third quarter, Christian Ryan recovered a fumble to give the Falcons a key turnover and possession at the Spire 42 yard line.

The Falcons then took full advantage, as Dawdy found Love for his first career touchdown reception, a two yard score that made it a two-possession game again with 8:35 remaining.

On the Spires’ next drive, Jeremiah Pharms got free for a seven yard sack and the Falcon defense held strong on fourth and inches to take over on downs.

Dawdy was an efficient 17-of-24 for 142 yards and a pair of touchdown passes. Troy Temmink threw for 105 yards on 12-of-16 passing for the Spires.

The Falcons (1-0) were bolstered by career efforts from McShan and Salazar. McShan rushed for a career-high 94 yards with one touchdown, while Salazar hauled in career-best marks of five receptions for 73 yards and a score.

In his first game as a Falcon, Pant recorded a team-best 10 tackles. Pharms also produced career-high totals of seven tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Demontrel Wilson led the Spires (0-1) with 59 yards on the ground and Bryan Barnhart had a team-high 61 receiving yards.

“Like many teams in the conference, we were missing some key players and had some good performances from guys that were thrown into the fire in the last minute,” Meneley said.

“Wins are hard to come by and this group earned it with a true team effort.”

The Falcons will next host No. 4-ranked Kansas Wesleyan University in their home opener next Saturday night (Sept. 14) at 6 pm at Adair-Austin Stadium. The game will broadcast nationally on ESPN3 and all fans are encouraged to wear red for a Red Out.