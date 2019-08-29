From behind center to under center, Michael Fair takes over at QB for Spartans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – While the Wichita Collegiate Spartans won’t see much turnover from last year, one gap they had to fill was at the quarterback position.
Gabe Fisher was the man under center for a Spartans team that went 6-3 in 2018. Fisher was one of the four seniors who are no longer with the team.
First year head coach Troy Black has made an intriguing choice for his next signal caller.
Black says he plans to go with junior Michael Fair as his quarterback when they open the season on September 6th.
Fair played fullback and defensive end for Collegiate last year, earning All-League Honorable Mention for his work on the defensive side of the ball.
“We didn’t have any returning players who played quarterback, so, he was looking for an upperclassmen who could come in and fill the role as a quarterback, and he thought I would fit best,” said Fair.
Both Fair and Black feel he is the right person to take the reins at the Spartans quarterback.
“Michael will be our quarterback and he will do a really good job, he’s a good leader, he’s our point guard on the basketball team and runs the show for basketball and that’s one of the things we are excited about is his leadership and ability to run things,” said Black.
The Spartans will travel to Wellington to take on the Crusaders in the first week of the season. They lost to Wellington at home, 32-0, to open the 2018 season.