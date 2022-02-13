WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Playing for the Wichita Wings, at times could feel like a full time job for goaltender Steven Hamersky, and forward Bransyn Felty, but it’s their days jobs that help fuel them on the pitch.

Both Hamersky and Felty influence children, Hemersky is a School Resource Officer in the Newton School District, and Felty is a kindergarten teacher in McPherson and coaches soccer in Buhler.

Hamersky is assigned to Chisholm Middle School, Santa Fe 5/6 Center and Newton High School.

“I’m not sure if I believe the whole calling thing but you know I would say this is about the closest to having a falling I enjoy it a lot and I feel like I do have an impact on these kids lives,” said Hamersky.

Felty is teammates with Hamersky for the Wings and is second on the team in points scored.

“I always grew up playing soccer and then after college I kind of stepped away and a went into more of a coaching role,” said Felty. “You know I always had that itch to get back into the game.”

Both players say a balance between playing for the Wings and their jobs can be tough to maintain.

“It’s a lot of fun so I don’t really consider either one to be a job,” said Hamersky.

“I have gotten to know these guys really well really soon they’re just guys that I can count on so if I ever need anything I know I can reach out to them and they are going to support,” said Felty.

