From St. John to Wichita East, Kinnamon excited for new opportunity

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four state championships over 19 seasons.

That is the kind of success Clint Kinnamon enjoyed as the head coach of the St. John-Hudson boys high school basketball team.

Now, Kinnamon will hope to duplicate that kind of success in a new place.

Last month, Wichita East High School announced they would be bringing Kinnamon on board to lead the Blue Aces boys basketball team next season. This comes after they finished 10-11 during the 2019 season.

Tuesday night provided Kinnamon and his team the opportunity to get back in the gym and back on the hardwood for the first time in over three months.

With new faces and a change of scenery, Kinnamon says he is excited for a new opportunity.

“You know, a tradition, you know it is kind of like St. John there is a lot of tradition at East, eight state championships, the first original high school in Wichita itself and you know the athletes they have year in and year out,” said Kinnamon. “I think you can take those guys and if you get them to play and play hard and play the right way you have a chance to win a lot of games.”

Kinnamon has taken three different schools to the state tournament over the course of 28 years. In all, he has 71% winning percentage, 83% in the state tournament.