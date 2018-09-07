Future of NBC World Series more clear after new stadium plans unveiled Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - When the New Orleans Baby Cakes finally arrive in Wichita they'll have a new stadium and a new name.

Mayor Jeff Longwell says they plan on demolishing the 85-year-old Lawrence-Dumont Stadium this fall and says they'll change both the stadium name and team name when it is all said and done.

The last time Wichita saw a Triple-A Affliated team was back in the 1980's with the Aero's but it's a new year and the Baby Cakes could be what Wichita needs to build baseball back up in the Air Capital.

This move would be serve as a homecoming for Manager Arnie Beyeler. Beyeler played for the Wichita State Shockers from 1984 to 1986.

The Triple-A affilate for the Miami Marlins has ties to the Midwest. They were founded in 1901 as the Kansas City Blues.

The announcement is also good news for the NBC World Series.

For now the alternate venue will be at Eck Stadium, while construction is being done.

General Manager Kevin Jenks says he's believes a new stadium will help lure more teams for the series in the future.

"We're constantly trying to get new team to affiliate with us. It's a challenge mostly because its comes down to money. But we're working with other partners now and we've noticed that in the last couple years the more people are looking at us, they're giving us calls, kicking the tires but it does open up some doors for us definitely.," said Jenks.

Jenks says the NBC World Series offices will be housed at the new stadium when it opens.