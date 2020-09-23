WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – NFL.com is reporting that Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, died at 77 on Wednesday.
Sayers was a KU football player from 1962 to 1964 and was known as the “Kansas Comet”. He led the Jayhawks in virtually every major offensive category and was twice named an All-American.
After KU, he put together an outstanding career in the NFL, playing nearly seven seasons for the Chicago Bears before suffering a career-ending knee injury. In 1977, at age 34, Sayers became the youngest person (and the first Jayhawk) ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
RELATED LINK | Gale Sayers KU History
LATEST STORIES:
- Gale Sayers, Bears legend and ‘Kansas Comet’, passes away at 77
- Lawmaker: Kelly staff blocks list of Kansas PPE suppliers
- Patrick Mahomes named 1 of 100 most influential people of 2020
- LIVE: Thousands expected to honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court
- Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US