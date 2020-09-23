Gale Sayers, Bears legend and ‘Kansas Comet’, passes away at 77

Local Sports

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears’ sensational halfback, smiles happily after scoring six touchdowns against San Francisco 49ers as the Bears won, 61-20, in Chicago, Dec. 12, 1965. The remarkable Kansas rookie boosted his season touchdown total to 21, a new record in the NFL. Player at right is unidentified. (AP Photo/Paul Cannon)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – NFL.com is reporting that Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, died at 77 on Wednesday.

Sayers was a KU football player from 1962 to 1964 and was known as the “Kansas Comet”. He led the Jayhawks in virtually every major offensive category and was twice named an All-American.

After KU, he put together an outstanding career in the NFL, playing nearly seven seasons for the Chicago Bears before suffering a career-ending knee injury. In 1977, at age 34, Sayers became the youngest person (and the first Jayhawk) ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

RELATED LINK | Gale Sayers KU History

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories