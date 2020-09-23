Gale Sayers, Bears legend and ‘Kansas Comet’, passes away at 77

FILE: Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears’ sensational halfback, smiles happily after scoring six touchdowns against San Francisco 49ers as the Bears won, 61-20, in Chicago, Dec. 12, 1965. The remarkable Kansas rookie boosted his season touchdown total to 21, a new record in the NFL. Player at right is unidentified. (AP Photo/Paul Cannon)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – NFL.com is reporting that Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, died at 77 on Wednesday.

Sayers was a KU football player from 1962 to 1964 and was known as the “Kansas Comet”. He led the Jayhawks in virtually every major offensive category and was twice named an All-American.

After KU, he put together an outstanding career in the NFL, playing nearly seven seasons for the Chicago Bears before suffering a career-ending knee injury. In 1977, at age 34, Sayers became the youngest person (and the first Jayhawk) ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

