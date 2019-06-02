Local Sports

Gallo homers, leaves with injury in Rangers' 6-2 win over KC

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 07:06 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 07:07 PM CDT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Joey Gallo hit a tie-breaking home run for the second straight game before leaving in the fifth inning due to injury as the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 Saturday.
    
Gallo was removed because of tightness in his left oblique while batting. He initially felt the injury while in the outfield and then again on a check swing during a plate appearance. He will undergo treatment and further evaluation.
    
Lance Lynn (7-4) allowed both runs. He yielded six hits and a hit batter, striking out seven for his fifth straight quality start.
    
The Rangers have won four of five, improved to 19-9 at home and moved two games over .500 at 29-27.
    
Gallo broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning, hitting a 1-0 pitch from Homer Bailey (4-6) over the home bullpen in right-center for his 17th homer of the season, good enough for a tie with four others for the American League lead. On Friday night, Gallo hit a grand slam in the sixth inning in a 6-2 win over the Royals.
    
Bailey gave up four runs on six hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings for his fourth straight start without a victory. He allowed only a first-inning single to Nomar Mazara before Hunter Pence led off the fourth with an opposite-field ground single to right ahead of Gallo's homer.
    
The Royals have lost five of their last six games and have the worst road record in the majors at 8-22. Kansas City left seven runners on base and was 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position.
    
Martin Maldonado and Cam Gallagher, who replaced Maldonado behind the plate in the sixth inning, had RBI doubles. Maldonado was pulled as a precaution with right forearm tightness.
    
Pence and Kansas City's Whit Merrifield each had two hits for the second straight game.
 

