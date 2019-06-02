Gallo homers, leaves with injury in Rangers' 6-2 win over KC

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 01: Rougned Odor #12 and Shawn Kelley #27 of the Texas Rangers celebrate the 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Park in Arlington on June 01, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Joey Gallo hit a tie-breaking home run for the second straight game before leaving in the fifth inning due to injury as the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 Saturday.



Gallo was removed because of tightness in his left oblique while batting. He initially felt the injury while in the outfield and then again on a check swing during a plate appearance. He will undergo treatment and further evaluation.



Lance Lynn (7-4) allowed both runs. He yielded six hits and a hit batter, striking out seven for his fifth straight quality start.



The Rangers have won four of five, improved to 19-9 at home and moved two games over .500 at 29-27.



Gallo broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning, hitting a 1-0 pitch from Homer Bailey (4-6) over the home bullpen in right-center for his 17th homer of the season, good enough for a tie with four others for the American League lead. On Friday night, Gallo hit a grand slam in the sixth inning in a 6-2 win over the Royals.



Bailey gave up four runs on six hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings for his fourth straight start without a victory. He allowed only a first-inning single to Nomar Mazara before Hunter Pence led off the fourth with an opposite-field ground single to right ahead of Gallo's homer.



The Royals have lost five of their last six games and have the worst road record in the majors at 8-22. Kansas City left seven runners on base and was 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position.



Martin Maldonado and Cam Gallagher, who replaced Maldonado behind the plate in the sixth inning, had RBI doubles. Maldonado was pulled as a precaution with right forearm tightness.



Pence and Kansas City's Whit Merrifield each had two hits for the second straight game.

