WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Game Management Monday is back this week teaching you a key preshot routine to more consistent golf.

A lot of it is mental,” explained Auburn Hill Golf Course assistant golf professional, Tim Crockett. “A lot of time people have trouble committing to a golf shot. So when you prepare to hit a golf shot, you want to be prepared before you even step over the golf ball. The shot you’re going to hit before you hit the ball you need to mentally commit. A lot of time what we’ll see people do is they’ll think of hitting a high draw or a cut and then when they’re over the golf ball, they change their mind and that’s going to cause an errant golf shot.”

For more tips and lessons, call Auburn Hills at 316-219-9700​​ or online at golfwichita.com.