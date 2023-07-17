WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For this week’s Game Management Monday, we talk with Golf Wichita’s Colin O’Bryan about how to perfect hitting your driver.

“So, most people, when they get to the top of their backswing, they know they are supposed to make a good turn, so they start by rotating their body,” explained O’Bryan. “They lose all of their power when they do this. What you should do is when you get to the top of your swing, you want to push into the ground with the ball of your left foot.”

O’Bryan added, “What you should do is when you get to the top of your swing, you want to push into the ground with the ball of your left foot while you have weight on your right heel still, and then your body will naturally rotate.”

Watch the video above to see this week’s instructional video.