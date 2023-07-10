WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For our second edition of Game Management Monday’s we have Golf Wichita’s Greg Burghart to help you with making your putting more consistent.

“So one thing we really want to focus on is keeping our body still,” explained Burghart. “Within that, one of the things that helps with that is our eyes. Keep your eyes very steady on the ball, and it will quiet your body rotation down instead of having a lot of movement. When that happens, we hit the ball a little more consistently in the strike, which leads to better distance control.

Burghart added, “One of the things that I really try to focus on is getting my putter lined up to my target, and once I have that, I really focus my eyes on one particular dimple of the ball, the number on the ball, anything on the ball you can focus your eyes on, and when you’re ready to putt it. Focus on that specific spot and hit the ball.

It really helps to quiet your body down to help with what we were talking about earlier, making sure we hit the ball solidly,” said Burghart. “Which gives you very good distance control. If you ever have any other questions on putting or any other part of your game, please contact one of the pros here at Golf Wichita.”