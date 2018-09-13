Game of the week : Valley Center versus Maize South Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Our game of the week is taking us to Valley Center, home of the Hornets as they square off against the Maize South Mavericks.

The Hornets started out 5-0 last season but struggled in the second half of the season and lost their final four games. Heading into the new year they have a new head coach and a chip on their shoulder to really come out stinging this year.



As for the Mavericks, they went 9-2 last season before bowing out in the play-offs against McPherson. Coach Brent Pfeifer has a much younger squad this year returning, just nine seniors.

