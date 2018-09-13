Local Sports

Game of the week : Valley Center versus Maize South

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 10:03 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 10:03 PM CDT

Game of the week : Valley Center versus Maize South

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Our game of the week is taking us to Valley Center, home of the Hornets as they square off against the Maize South Mavericks.

The Hornets started out 5-0 last season but struggled in the second half of the season and lost their final four games. Heading into the new year they have a new head coach and a chip on their shoulder to really come out stinging this year.


As for the Mavericks, they went 9-2 last season before bowing out in the play-offs against McPherson. Coach Brent Pfeifer has a much  younger squad this year returning, just nine seniors.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center