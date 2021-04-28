Garden City baseball locked in for league play, eyes postseason

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas high school baseball season hasn’t had a postseason in nearly two years. With playoffs just a few weeks away, Garden City baseball is still in reach of a conference title.

“Having these guys around for four years and understanding what was going to come from them, we have the arms to do it, we have the defense to do it,” said Buffaloes baseball head coach Justin Reich. “The whole year we talked about Regionals and what we have to do to be successful there. On top of performing well in WAC, that was the number one goal.”

The core of the team is made of six seniors. Their experience has paid off so far this season as they boast a record of 8-5. More importantly, the group enjoys sharing the baseball diamond.

“They’re kind of like brothers and that’s good. That’s the kind of team you want. They hang out with each other all the time and do those kinds of things outside of baseball and outside of school together, and keep each other in line,” said Reiter. “That’s a testament to how good the kids are and the kind of leadership that we have.”