WICHITA, Kan. (Friends Athletics) – The Kansas Wesleyan University Coyotes managed to come away with a 69-64 win over the Friends University Falcons in head coach Dale Faber's final regular season home game in the Garvey Center tonight (Feb. 17).

The Falcons were forced to come from behind from the outset when a pair of threes by Gabe Mack opened the game and set the tone for the Coyotes to score 16 of the game's first 18 points.