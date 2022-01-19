GCCC’s Tone Hunter named national basketball player of the week

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Community College’s (GCCC) freshman Tone Hunter has been named the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division One Player of the Week for the week ending Jan. 16.

In two games last week, Hunter led the Broncbusters to wins at home over 18th-ranked Butler Community College at then 5th-ranked Hutchinson.

On Wednesday, Hunter played for 35 minutes with 26 points and five assists in the win over Butler. On Saturday in the Sports Arena, Butler led all scorers with 37 points and nine assists. Saturday’s 37 point output was the fourth time he scored over 30 points this season.

Hunter is the first Jayhawk Conference player this season to be named national player of the week.