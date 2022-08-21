GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Seven minutes down the road from Goddard High, you’ll find Goddard Eisenhower.

The Tigers found some success last season— five wins and four losses.

They have a good foundation to build off of. However, Eisenhower lost a significant amount of seniors.

“Last year we were senior heavy. This year we are a lot younger, but I have a lot of faith in my teammates to grow throughout the season,” said senior linebacker Ty Ho.

Head Coach Darrin Fisher wants to see the underclassman step up, but he is also preaching consistency to all players.

“We need guys to play consistent football and to get better each week,” explained Fisher. “We need to stay healthy, we’ve been bugged by injuries in the past so that’s going to be key for us.”

Eisenhower opens the 2022 season Friday, Sept. 2, at Hutchinson High School. Their home opener will be the following Friday, against Salina-Central.