Goddard Lions roar into a new season

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – All eyes are on bringing home a state title for Goddard High football team. As the Lions get ready for the season, they won’t have to reload too much.

The team is bringing back 13 starters from last year. Goddard has always taken great pride in its defense. Coach Tom Beason and players have the same goal to get back to states and come with a title.

“It creates a sense of expectation, I feel like we have the ground work, we have the foundation, we know what it takes. Now, it’s a matter of how do you make sure you never rest,” says coach Tom Beason.

Offense is looking to step up their game as well. After only scoring 31 points to Bishop Miege’s 69 in the state championship, quarterback Kyler Semrad is going into this season more experienced and ready.

“Coming to this year we’re definitely trying to improve that where we can improve offensively where we can take control of the game.”

LATEST STORIES: