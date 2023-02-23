WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first state-sanctioned Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) Girls State Wrestling Tournament four years ago had 900 participants. The championship has grown to feature 2,100 championship hopefuls at this year’s state tournament at Hartman Arena.

There are several wrestlers trying to win back-to-back state titles. Some are hoping to complete perfect undefeated seasons. At least one from Goddard High School reclaimed a state title after winning her first two years ago.

Goddard has a fine tradition of boys wrestling. The Lions have won 12 teams’ state championships, including a current streak of eight in a row. The girls’ program is planting the seeds for what it hopes will be a powerhouse program, and one of those seeds has grown into a root named Ashlynn Goodwin.

Ashlynn Goodwin (KSN Photo)

Ashlynn Goodwin doesn’t care for the spotlight.

“Not really,” she said.

“No, interviewing is not her forte,” said Goddard girls wrestling coach Brian Means.

The Goddard senior knows the deal. She earned her place in the spotlight by winning the regional championship at 140 pounds and appearing at the State Wrestling Tournament for the third straight year. Goodwin handled her first three opponents on Wednesday, winning two of her three matches by fall and advancing Thursday’s championship match.

It’s her second finals appearance in three seasons.

“It feels really good. Especially after all the work I put in this year,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin won a state title as a sophomore, but she was tripped up in the state quarterfinals a year ago.

“Last year was a disappointment in the quarterfinals. Faced the girl who won state in the quarterfinals and lost a heartbreaker,” said Means. “Came back and pinned her way through to take third.”

“It’s not what I wanted. I had goals farther than that. Like, I wanted to be a state champion last year. So, I just had to come into this year, work hard, make sure I’m at practice every day. Doing everything I can so I can be here this year,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin’s record as a freshman was 16-4. She finished her sophomore season 24-1 with a state championship and was 34-2 with a third-place finish at state as a junior.

Coach Means describes Goodwin as an excellent student and a humble person.

Ashlynn Goodwin (KSN Photo) Ashlynn Goodwin (KSN Photo)

“She really doesn’t like to put herself forward on the front stage. She’s more into just being about the team and helping out her teammates and not making herself the focus, even though she is a superstar,” said Means.

When she stepped onto the mat for the final match of her career Thursday, this was her approach.

“I just go out there and wrestle my match. I do my moves. Get into the ties I want. So, it really doesn’t matter what they do,” she said.

Goodwin defeated Jayla Johnson of Kapaun Mt. Carmel by fall to claim her second state championship. She finished her senior season with a record of 41-1.

Ashlynn did her part. Her brother, Jacob, is the number-one ranked wrestler in Class 5A at 144 pounds. If Jacob wins a state title on Saturday, he and Ashlynn will become the first brother and sister to be state wrestling champions in state history.