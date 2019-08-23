Golden Eagles look to fly out the gate in season opener

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bishop Carroll lost 25 seniors from last year leaving head coach Dusty Trail to depend on the younger guys to step up.

Right off the bat, the Golden Eagles will open up to Northwest in their first game of the season. In an electrifying performance last year, the Grizzlies beat Carroll 84-67. It was also the most points score in school history. “I think the guys have used that as motivation a little bit this year, you know the way the season ended was pretty crazy,” says head football coach Dusty Trail.

“You know Northwest, we know they are going to be good, we know they are going to be prepared. Coach Martin and his staff do a great job preparing those guys, and I’m sure they’re going to be just as hungry as we are so, it’s going to be a fun game to open up with and we’re excited.”

Players are also using last years quarterfinal loss as motivation going into game one.

“There’s always a sour mouth when you lose at the end of the season, and I just want to come out and do the best we can, do the best we can this year,” says tight end Max Bullinger.

Bishop Carroll will take on Northwest on September 6 at 7 p.m.