Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop; KU No. 17 in latest AP poll

Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther celebrates his basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in a week of little change.

The top five from a week ago remained the same in the poll released Monday and no teams dropped out of the AP Top 25.

Gonzaga received 60 first-place votes from a media panel on Monday and Baylor had the other four, with the Bulldogs picking up one vote from the Bears.

Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois rounded out the top five. The Buckeyes held their spot despite losing 92-87 to the Wolverines on Sunday.

No. 12 Houston dropped six spots after losing to Wichita State and No. 15 Virginia lost eight spots following losses to No. 11 Florida State and Duke.

No. 9 Iowa and No. 10 West Virginia moved back into the top 10.

Wichita State with a 13-4 record did no place in the AP Top 25.