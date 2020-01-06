Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas stay atop men’s Top 25, Wichita State No. 23

Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.
The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two.
No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn was up to No. 5. Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program’s highest ranking ever.
Wichita State moved up to No. 23. It is up from No. 24 last week.
