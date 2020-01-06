Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas stay atop men’s Top 25, Wichita State No. 23

West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe (34) steals the ball from Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two.

No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn was up to No. 5. Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program’s highest ranking ever.

Wichita State moved up to No. 23. It is up from No. 24 last week.

