Great Bend native qualifies for biggest stage in amateur motocross

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Maize South graduate Blayze Broughman received his first dirt bike when he was six years old.

“I got into dirt bike riding from my dad,” said Blayze Broughman. “He started me at a young age.”

What started as father-son bonding, would soon get competitive.

“For some reason we decided to try racing. It’s kind of been our passion ever since,” said Blayze’s dad, Russell Broughman.

Throughout his career, Blayze has won about 20 championships; however, his biggest accomplishment will take place when the gate drops this August at the Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s.

“It finally felt like I made it and I was super happy with myself,” said Blayze Broughman.

It would take Blayze Broughman three tries to get his tickets to Loretta’s, in which he qualified in three classes.

“I think it says that he has a never quit attitude,” said Russell Broughman. “He gives it everything he’s got every time he’s on the track. He is prepared in the gym. He started working out last year to make it this year. He’s worked all year long to make it where he his today.”

While racing along the top-42 amateur racers in the world may seem daunting, Blayze Broughman is locked in, headed into the most prestigious amateur event of his sport.

“You just have to be prepared and focus on your own self and not worry about everything that’s going on,” said Blayze Broughman.

With dreams of pursuing a professional racing career, Blayze Broughman hopes this opportunity will open doors for his future.

The Broughman family has a fundraising page called Blayze Broughmans Road to Lorettas Fundraiser with a donation goal of $2,000 to help cover travel expenses.