Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announces new president/CEO

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced Mike Sharpe as the organization’s next president and CEO.

Sharpe comes to Wichita after working for the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission and

Foundation for seven years. During his tenure, Kansas City saw a surge in national event acquisition and hosting opportunities. Sharpe has worked closely with numerous community partners, athletic conferences, and institutions through three NCAA bid cycles.

The work included championship event partnerships with the Big 12 Conference, Missouri Valley Conference, Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association, University of Missouri, University of Kansas, University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC), Rockhurst University, University of Central Missouri, and William Jewell College.

Sharpe also has extensive connections with National Governing Bodies leadership including USA

Gymnastics, US Figure Skating, USA Boxing, USA Weightlifting, USA Fencing, USA Volleyball, and USA BMX.

Sharpe has more than 22 years of collegiate athletic administrative and coaching experience. He was the assistant commissioner of the Great West Conference for five years and the director of athletics at Avila University for seven years. He also worked as an assistant men’s basketball coach at UMKC, Johnson County Community College and Pratt Community College.

Sharpe earned a master’s degree from the University of Missouri Kansas City and holds a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University.