Grizzlies look for repeat success in 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Northwest Grizzlies tore through their competition in 2018.

Northwest would score no less than 50 points only once in the regular season.

The Grizzlies would win 12 games en route to an appearance in the 5A state title game. A game they ended up losing 49-28 to St. Thomas Aquinas.

Back on the field Monday afternoon, head coach Steve Martin and his Grizzlies squad are hoping for similar success in 2019.

The Grizzlies lost some key seniors from last year, including running back Breece Hall, who is now at Iowa State. On the defensive side of the ball, lineman Marcus Hicks is now down in Norman at the University of Oklahoma.

Martin is hoping some of the young guys can fill the void.

“What we got to rely on is our development and our youth, our coaches and our freshman and our JV that’s why they are invaluable, which is why we always beg to have a full game schedule at the lower levels, what it does is this guys, they grow up behind these guys so they know they have big shoes to fill so now is there time to do it, we rely on the next guy in and it’s what they’ve proven all summer,” said Martin.

Northwest will open the season on September 6 at home against Bishop Carroll.