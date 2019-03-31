Local Sports

Guard Charlie Moore to transfer from KU

By:

Posted: Mar 31, 2019 01:22 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 31, 2019 01:22 PM CDT

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Kansas guard Charlie Moore has decided to transfer for the second time after an uneventful season with the Jayhawks.

Moore began his career at California before transferring to Kansas, where he sat out last season as the Jayhawks made a run to the Final Four. He became eligible this season and appeared in 35 games, but he never made the kind of impact that most people expected. He started one game and averaged 2.9 points and 1.3 assists.

His best game came against South Dakota, when he hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self said in a statement Saturday that Moore indicated he wanted to transfer closer to his family. The sophomore is originally from Chicago.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Celebrating Women

Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center