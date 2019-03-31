Guard Charlie Moore to transfer from KU

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 21: Charlie Moore #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks shoots the ball against Northeastern in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Kansas guard Charlie Moore has decided to transfer for the second time after an uneventful season with the Jayhawks.

Moore began his career at California before transferring to Kansas, where he sat out last season as the Jayhawks made a run to the Final Four. He became eligible this season and appeared in 35 games, but he never made the kind of impact that most people expected. He started one game and averaged 2.9 points and 1.3 assists.

His best game came against South Dakota, when he hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self said in a statement Saturday that Moore indicated he wanted to transfer closer to his family. The sophomore is originally from Chicago.