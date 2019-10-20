Hamlin wins in Kansas to stay in title hunt

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 20: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, celebrates his victory after the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Denny Hamlin has won a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series elimination race at Kansas Speedway by holding off Chase Elliott on a second overtime restart to pick up some extra playoff points.

Elliott managed to finish second and advanced to the round of eight on points when Brad Keselowski got boxed in on the restart and lost too many spots.

Kyle Busch wound up third, followed by Kurt Busch and William Byron. But the key was Keselowski, who dropped from 13th to 19th on the restart and out of the next round of the playoffs.