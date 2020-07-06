Hannah “Mighty” Mortimer, MaxLab Training partner to put on basketball camp

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kids of all ages spent Sunday putting work in on the hardwood, even getting to learn from one of the best dribblers around.

Hannah “Mighty” Mortimer and Adrian Maloney Jr. with MaxLab Training partnered up to put on a basketball camp for area kids.

Mortimer, who played for Wichita State before becoming the 17th woman to suit up for the Harlem Globetrotters was eager to pass the knowledge she’s gained to the younger generation.

“Just being able to, you know, to say I’ve been one of the worlds greatest dribblers and come out and teach them what I did on a daily basis with the Globetrotters, the hand-eye coordination we did, the speed and agility that goes into being an amazing ball handler that is something I can bring, as well as, I have the Divison I level of basketball perspective, I know what it takes to get there,” said Mortimer.

The camp included kids from as young as six up to high school.

“It’s good to get a lot of different people in here, everybody knows a lot, everybody knows a lot of different things and so the more you can learn from people the better, growing up we didnt’ have this opportunity, I just want to be able to give it to everybody,” said Maloney Jr.

This is the second time Mortimer and Maloney Jr. have come together to on a camp.