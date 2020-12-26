Hard in the paint: Loan-Anh Johnson

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Loan-Anh Johnson is a former South High basketball player who received a scholarship at Nicholls State in Louisiana.

During the 2019-2020 season, Johnson was named Player of the Week by the Southland Conference which followed with a season-ending injury.

“It was hard because I just finished having such a good season,” Loan-Anh said reflecting on her MCL injury.

The pandemic pushed her wait back longer after COVID-19 hit close to home.

“Even though it was a tough decision, sometimes tough decisions make it hard to see how it is a good decision.”

Johnson decided to embrace her new free time and found herself painting. She embraced the hobby to fill the void of not playing.

“I sometimes have a painting, and I don’t like it as I am doing it, but when I am finished, it looks amazing, I am happy.”

Loan-Anh plans to return back to the hardcourt floors next season.