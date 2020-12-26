Hard in the paint: Loan-Anh Johnson

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Loan-Anh Johnson is a former South High basketball player who received a scholarship at Nicholls State in Louisiana.
During the 2019-2020 season, Johnson was named Player of the Week by the Southland Conference which followed with a season-ending injury.
“It was hard because I just finished having such a good season,” Loan-Anh said reflecting on her MCL injury.
The pandemic pushed her wait back longer after COVID-19 hit close to home.
“Even though it was a tough decision, sometimes tough decisions make it hard to see how it is a good decision.”
Johnson decided to embrace her new free time and found herself painting. She embraced the hobby to fill the void of not playing.
“I sometimes have a painting, and I don’t like it as I am doing it, but when I am finished, it looks amazing, I am happy.”
Loan-Anh plans to return back to the hardcourt floors next season.
LATEST STORIES:
- Lori Loughlin released after prison term in college scam
- Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry weather on the way and staying cooler
- Feds investigate whether Nashville bomber motivated by ‘paranoia over 5G technology’
- Wichita businesses adapt party plans to safely ring in 2021
- ‘It was scary the possibility that it could possibly happen’: Wichita family relieved to avoid eviction with new stimulus