Hays Larks announces season will continue after player tests positive for COVID-19

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hays Larks announced that their season opener will be this Saturday at Larks Park with a 6 p.m. doubleheader against the Colorado Pirates.

Earlier this week, the season opener and another game were canceled after results confirmed a Larks player tested positive for the virus. He had been feeling ill and took the test Saturday, with results coming back Sunday.

After consultation with the Ellis County Health Department, Larks Board of Directors, and following all applicable KDHE guidelines, the Larks’ season will continue.

Larks’ staff, coaches, and players are taking measures to maintain a safe and healthy environment and encourage all fans to do the same. The team asks that you maintain social distancing and basic hygiene practices while in the park. Please do not attend games if you are ill or feeling ill.

