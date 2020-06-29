Haysville Campus High School summer conditioning and activities on hold due to COVID-19 concerns

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Haysville Campus High School announced that summer conditioning and activities are being put on hold for 14 days, until July 10, due to potential coronavirus exposure.
The full statement from Campus High school is below:
Campus High School summer conditioning and activities has had the potential of exposure to COVID-19 to some students participating in a sports activity off grounds of Campus High. With that potential exposure, the requirement for any students participating in summer conditioning at Campus High School must be put on hold for a fourteen (14) day period. Strength and conditioning activities and all scheduled activities that include any students with participation in the strength and conditioning programs are suspended from occurring until July 10, 2020.
While we feel that the potential for any student-athlete getting Covid-19 remains extremely low, we take these precautions to continue to protect our student-athletes and staff health. Any student-athlete who experiences Covid-19 symptoms is encouraged to contact their physician for guidance or testing.Haysville Campus High School