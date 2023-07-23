WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — HEARTFIRE, a team of The Basketball Tournament veterans, brought the heat in a 73-60 win against Mass St., a team of the University of Kansas alumni, Sunday afternoon.

Mass St. took the first quarter with a 20-14 lead.

HEARTFIRE took the lead 36-28 at the half and kept it, going 51-42 in the third quarter.

In the end, HEARTFIRE beat Mass St. in a 73-60 win.

HEARTFIRE will move on to the quarterfinals Tuesday night and play the winner of the AfterShocks vs. Team Arkansas game.