WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The sweltering heat wave across Kansas is forcing at least one college to make some changes to its athletic schedule.

Hutchinson Community College said Tuesday it will be changing the start time to both the football team’s opening game, as well as the women’s soccer team’s games this week.

The Blue Dragons’ football team was scheduled to kick off the season at 1 p.m. against Ellsworth Community College, but that start time has been changed to 11 a.m. to avoid the high temperatures later in the day.

The women’s soccer team is also having to adjust its schedule as well. Wednesday, the team is set to travel to Garden City with a scheduled start of 6 p.m., but due to high temperatures the game has been pushed back to 8:30 p.m.

Then on Saturday, the team is set to play host to Seward County Community College. That game was supposed to start at 2 p.m., but the start time has been moved up to 10 a.m.