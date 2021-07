WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Zyanna Walker, a soon to be senior at Wichita Heights made a verbal commitment to Louisville Tuesday afternoon.

Walker, a 5-foot-9 combo guard posted on social media that she is completely committed to playing at Louisville.

Despite two knee injuries, Walker is still a highly touted basketball recruit. Several college basketball recruiting sources have her as a top-20 national player at her position. Walker is part of the Class of 2022.