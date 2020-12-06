Heights, Kapaun girls basketball teams play first game with no spectators, await decision on KSHSAA ‘fan ban’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In their return to the hardwood, the Wichita Heights and Kapaun Mount Carmel girls basketball teams weren’t greeted with fanfare.

Due to the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s decision against allowing fans for the winter sports season amid a statewide surge of COVID-19 cases, the teams’ season opener looked more like a practice than a game.

“We have to take that step to become our own fans,” said Heights junior guard Cayanna Walker.

It was Walker’s first time playing a basketball without her parents in attendance.

“My parents have always been there for me through everything, so this being my first game without them was definitely different,” said Walker.

The Division I prospect would score a game-high 24 points, leading the Falcons to a 68-49 win. Her parents watched the game live on live stream, remotely.

“I wanted to show them what I could do, while they were watching online,” said Walker.

Wichita State women’s basketball signee, Ella Anciaux, was proud of her team for “bringing their own energy”; however, she wished her parents could have witness her play in her final high school basketball opener.

“With it being my senior year, I would really like family to be able to come,” said Anciaux, Kapaun’s senior center. “It takes it up a level to have your own family and your own support system that’s always been there for you, be there to support you while you play.”

Now, the Kansas ‘fan ban’ will to be re-considered after KSHSAA received thousands of emails from parents, coaches and students around the state pleading spectators be allowed.

The board of appeals suggested that the full KSHSAA board of directors decide upon the consideration of allowing one or two parents to attend games.

The full 78-member KSHSAA board of directors have the final say on the fan attendance policy on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. The meeting will be live-streamed on YouTube.