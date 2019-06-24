Henrik Norlander and Bryan Bigley remain tied at Wichita Open supporting Wichita’s youth

by: Chris Arnold

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Henrik Norlander and Bryan Bigley survived the first hole of a five-man playoff at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita’s Youth by converting birdies on the par-3 17th. The playoff will continue Monday morning at Crestview Country Club at 7:30 a.m. with players beginning on the 18th hole.

Norlander and Bigley outlasted the field after a Sunday morning plagued by unplayable course conditions. In total, play was delayed five hours and 30-minutes due to course conditions, with the final group teeing off at 4:00 p.m.

Both Bigley and Norlander began their final round in the second-to-last group one stroke off the lead. Norlander got off to a fast start with birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 8 and 9 to make the turn at 15-under for the tournament. He carded two bogeys against two birdies on the back nine to finish in a tie for the lead.

“I started off good today,” Norlander said. “I birdied Nos. 3, 8 and 9 and felt in full control. I had a bad three-putt on No. 15. I just told my caddie, “we can make one more and see what happens,” and we got the birdie on No. 16.”

Bigley started his final round with a bogey on the opening hole. The 34-year-old quickly rebounded with birdies on Nos. 2, 3 and 4. He gave a stroke back on the par-4 sixth but played his final 12 holes at 3-under to earn a spot in the playoff.

At the end of the final round, Bigley and Norlander found themselves tied with Sebastian Cappelen, Erik Compton and Kevin Dougherty at 15-under 265. The group headed to the par-3 17th for the first playoff hole where Bigley and Norlander converted birdies, while the other players made par.

Norlander, who hit his approach to 18-feet on the first playoff hole, drained his birdie putt in the center of the cup. Bigley stuck his approach on the first extra hole to 4-feet and converted his birdie putt to push the playoff to Monday.

“I had a great up-and-down to get in the playoff,” Norlander said. “It’s a shootout when you go to a par-3 with five players, so you never know. Bryan hit a perfect shot and no one else really hit it close. Then I made it and he hit a great putt, so we’ll battle it out tomorrow.”

Erik Compton, who began the day as the solo-leader, carded birdies on Nos. 1 and 5 to reach 14-under for the week. The veteran suffered bogeys on Nos. 9 and 10 to fall back to 12-under, three strokes off the lead. Compton birdied Nos. 12 and 14 coming down the stretch to get back to 14-under for the week.

On his 72nd hole, Compton drained a birdie chip from off the green to clinch a spot in the five-man shootout.

This will mark the first Monday finish on the Korn Ferry Tour since the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

SUNDAY NOTES:

* Sunday’s weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 81. Winds NW 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. 

* Preferred lies were used during Sunday’s final round.

* This week’s purse is $625,000, with $112,500 going to the champion. The winner will also receive 500 Korn Ferry Tour points.

* It is estimated that players with 830 or more Korn Ferry Tour Points at the end of the Regular Season will likely secure their PGA TOUR card.

* Entering the week, Bryan Bigley (-15, T1) made just two cuts in 12 starts, with a scoring average of 73.88 through 26 rounds.

* With a victory on Monday, Norlander would secure his 2019-20 PGA TOUR card.

* Scottie Scheffler (-13, T7) recorded his eighth top-10 of the season, the most on the Korn Ferry Tour this year.

* Rookie Danny Walker (-14, 6) earned his best finish of the season and first top-10 of his Korn Ferry Tour career.

*Among the three Monday qualifiers that made the cut, Ryan Baca led the group, finishing T14 for the week. With the top-25, he has earned a spot in next week’s Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Baca fired the low round of the day on Sunday posting a 7-under 63.

* The par-4 seventh hole (456 yards) ranked as the toughest hole on Sunday with a scoring average of 4.141.

* The par-5 14th hole (501 yards) ranked as the easiest hole on Sunday. The hole played to an average of 4.254 and yielded three eagles and 51 birdies. 

