High school basketball teams ready for state championship after season was cut short last year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Last year high school basketball state tournaments were canceled, but this year it’s game on. As Seniors at Campus High School, Jayden Hall and Sterling Chapman are happy to have beaten Hutch Monday evening and secured a spot at Koch arena to make a title run.

“Our mind is back to back,” said Chapman. “We think we would have won it.”

But the past is the past and the future is right now. “It was absolutely gut-wrenching and they did not give you a class in college that says you were not going to finish the season,” said Campus High School Head Basketball Chris Davis.

The Heights Men’s team was not as fortunate falling in overtime in Lawrence, but any time on the floor in the post-season to them this year was a blessing.

“One of the positive outcomes of this year athletically is just your increase in appreciation for something you have probably taken for granted since you were five years old,” said Heights Head Basketball Head Coach Joe Auer.

In just his second year sophomore Marcus Ziegler is taking nothing else for granted. “Really thankful about it because it really hurt us when we could not play no more when we figured out they took the season from us,” said Ziegler.

Teams will begin playing at Koch on Thursday and Friday. “We are taking it one game at a time,” said Chapman.

They are also appreciating every game they do have. “I feel sick for the seniors and the rest of the guys who did not get a chance to play for a championship a year ago,” said Davis,

Chapman added, “Lets stay humble. Lets stay focused and on our grind.”

There will be limited seating available to fans at Koch Arena, Another adjustment KSHSAA made is that there will be no third-place games played.