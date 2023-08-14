CONWAY SPRINGS, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is officially underway in the state of Kansas.

Programs from class 1A to 6A took the field to begin fall practices.

We begin our high school football previews in class 1A. Conway Springs is coming off of a 7-4 season under head coach Matt Biehler.

The Cardinals are eager to start the new season with their six returning seniors. Conway Springs opened last season with three straight losses but then finished the season on a 7-1 run. The Cardinals fell in the semifinals to Inman, 23-6.

Coach Biehler hopes that the tough start last year will motivate them to come out of the gate strong.

“We knew that not everything was broken. The kids are taking it hard because they don’t want to be that way,” explained Coach Biehler. “But we played good teams last year, and I like that we were tested out of the gate, so the kids have to be ready to go.”

As for the seniors, captains Brayden Kunz and Gunner Williams want to set the right example from day one and show the younger guys that hard work pays off in the end.

“Just keep going at it and take it seriously,” said Kunz. “Don’t take anything for granted; take every opponent like they are the best in the state and go at them.”

“I am just hoping they have some fun and get through it,” said Williams. “It will be rough sometimes. Just keep pushing yourself.”

Conway Springs opens the season on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Garden Plain.