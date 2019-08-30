Hornets hoping chemistry translates into success

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Coming off a 3-6 season in Scott L’Ecuyer’s first year as the Hornets head coach, Valley Center is looking to swarm and put the sting on their opponents in 2019.

The Hornets lost some pieces from their 2018 squad as they only return four starters on defense and two on the offensive side of the ball.

The Hornets lost star studded running back Larry Wilson and quarterback Parker Schrater, both who graduated in the Spring.

Valley Center is hoping juniors Marion Ponds and Kaleb Harden will step and fill their shoes this season, behind a revamped offensive line.

L’Ecuyer says the biggest thing going for his team is the chemistry they’ve formed heading into the new season.

“We’ve put a lot into and to having the better chemistry, because I felt like some of the things that robbed us last year were chemistry related, so getting the guys to play for one another, rather than themselves, be more of a team, than a bunch of individuals,” said L’Ecuyer.

It is a sentiment echoed by his senior leaders, like Tony Caldwell, who is a stalwart on both the offensive and defensive line.

“Definitely chemistry, last year, we really didn’t have that, but this year, we’ve improved a lot, and now, we play a lot better than we did last year,” said Caldwell.

Valley Center will host a Jamboree on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

Newton, McPherson and Kapaun Mt. Carmel are slated to participate.

The Hornets will officially open up their season on September 6, when they play host to Maize.