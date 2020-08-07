Houston Express stay alive in NBC World Series, beat Rose Hill 5-3

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Houston, TX Express stayed alive in the 2020 NBC World Series powered by Evergy, defeating the Rose Hill, KS Sluggers 5-3 on Thursday night at Hobart-Detter Field.

The Express’ one, two and three hole hitters collected seven of the team’s 10 hits, with Court Cosco leading the way with a 3-for-4 outing and two RBIs. Dante Freeman led the Sluggers with a 4-for-4 outing to go with two RBIs.

After the Sluggers obtained a 2-0 lead through the middle of the third inning, Myles Jefferson scored the Express’ first run off a groundout following a double and wild pitch in the bottom of the third inning. Freeman responded with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning, extending the Sluggers’ lead 3-1.

Gales DeVaughn answered back in the bottom of the sixth inning with a home run of his own, cutting the Express’ deficit down to one run. The Express took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring three runs that they would eventually keep for good.

The Express will play either the Santa Barbara, CA Foresters or the Liberal, KS Bee Jays on Friday at Eck Stadium. The game time is to be determined.

