WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The game plays on for Markquis Nowell and Gradey Dick, who played at Kansas State and Kansas, respectively.

Nowell and Dick are both a part of the Toronto Raptors Summer League team, and the two played in their first professional matchup on Friday night.

The Raptors took on the Chicago Bulls, a game the Bulls took the win 83-74.

Both Dick and Nowell played roughly 30 minutes in the game, but it was Nowell who stole the show. He finished with a team-high 17 points on 50% shooting from the field. He was also up to his usual ways of passing the ball, finishing with a team-high five assists.

Dick struggled to shoot, which is the main part of his game. He shot just 25% from the field and scored 10 points.

Also on the Raptors summer league team is former Jayhawks David McCormack. He did not appear in the game last night.