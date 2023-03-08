WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It is March, which means the madness of college basketball will soon be on full display.

Kansas’ two Big 12 schools have completed terrific regular seasons in their own regards, with the Jayhawks taking first in the conference with a 13-5 record and the Wildcats finishing third at 11-7, just behind Texas.

Both the Jayhawks’ and Wildcats’ seasons have earned them a first-round bye in the Big 12 Tournament that tips off on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. K-State already knows its opponent; the Wildcats will play TCU at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

KU, on the other hand, will watch Wednesday night to find out its opponent Thursday. The Jayhawks will play the winner of West Virginia and Texas Tech, who face off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

How to watch Kansas State — TCU

Who: #3 Kansas State Wildcats vs. #6 TCU

When: 8:30 p.m. CT Thursday

Where: Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center

Television: ESPN or ESPN2

Stream/Online: Watch ESPN

How to watch Kansas — West Virginia/Texas Tech

Who: #1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. winner of WVU/Texas Tech

When: 2 p.m. CT Thursday

Where: Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center

Television: ESPN or ESPN2

Stream/Online: Watch ESPN