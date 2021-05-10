Howard’s Loudermilk makes it to NFL from eight man football at West Elk High School

HOWARD, Kan. (KSNW) – Isaiahh Loudermilk continues to grow not only as a football player but at the level he plays the game. Loudermilk was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and now has a shot at the NFL.

The former West Elk High School standout went from playing eight-man football to being a starter on defense with the University of Wisconsin Badgers.

“Everyone here in our community. You’ve seen more Wisconsin Badger attire than ever before,” said Chris Haag, Loudermilk’s high school coach. “That’s a testimate to Isaiahh and everything that he’s done. Pittsburgh Steelers gear in West Elk, you’ll see that roaming the halls in the future as well.”

Loudermilk was drafted in the fifth round, No. 156 overall by the Steelers.

“It’s not about where you start but where you finish and that’s the mentality that I had,” said Loudermilk. ” I know the player that I am and I know what I can bring to a team.”