HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – 12 seeded Hutchinson Community College advances in the men’s NJCAA national basketball tournament with a 101-98 overtime win against Connors State College Monday night inside the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Angelo Stuart led the Blue Dragons with 30 points in the win.

Hutchinson will play five seeded Chipola on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Sports Arena.