HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Blue Dragons will play for an NJCAA national championship on Wednesday. The team will face No. 2 Iowa Western in Little Rock, Arkansas.

On Monday, KSN News caught up with the team as they loaded their bags and boarded two charter buses. Police escorted the No. 1 team out of town.

“To load up and put everything behind us and get ready to head down south to play and compete in the game is pretty exciting. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to be down there to compete against a really good Iowa Western football team,” said head coach Drew Dallas.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m., but football fans are invited to tailgate at War Memorial Stadium starting at 1 p.m. This year’s game will be aired live on ESPN U at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available online here or can be purchased onsite the day of the event.