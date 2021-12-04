Hutchinson wins Salt City Bowl

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Community College football team defeated Hinds Community College in the Salt City Bowl, 66-34, on Saturday.

The combined 100-points by the Blue Dragons and Eagles broke the Salt City Bowl record, the previous record was set at 93.

The Blue Dragons entered the bowl season as the hottest team in the nation. Hutchinson rolled through the Jayhawk conference playoffs with a combined score of 168-19 with wins over Highland, No. 5 Independence and No. 11 Garden City.

Entering Saturday’s matchup, the Blue Dragons had won five straight.