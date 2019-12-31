Hutchinson CC Football names Drew Dallas as head coach

Hutchinson Kan. (Hutch Athletics)- Drew Dallas has been named the new head football coach at Hutchinson Community College. Blue Dragon Director of Athletics Josh Gooch introduced Dallas as Blue Dragon Football’s 18th head coach at a news conference on Tuesday at the Sports Arena.

“This is a pretty special way to end the 2019 year,” Dallas said. “It’s even greater going into 2020, knowing how excited I am to lead the Blue Dragon program and move it forward.

“We have a great football program in place. With change, there is always an opportunity to make it better, and that’s the challenge.

Dallas succeeds Rion Rhoades, who spent 13 seasons at the helm of the Blue Dragons, turning Hutchinson football into a Jayhawk Conference and national power. Rhoades recently resigned to take an assistant’s job at the University of Arkansas for former Hutchinson coach Sam Pittman.

“I am extremely excited to announce Drew Dallas as the 18th head football coach for the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons,” Gooch said. “We are fortunate to have someone already on staff with the experience Drew brings to the table.

“I am confident that he can lead our program and continue the great success that our football program has had during coach Rion Rhoades’ tenure.”

Dallas was Rhoades’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach this past season, a season that saw tremendous offensive and overall team success, including a five-week stint atop the NJCAA National Rankings – which was a first in Blue Dragon Football history.

The 2019 Blue Dragons finished 10-2, tied for second in the KJCCC and won the Salt City Bowl. Hutchinson’s final No. 3 national ranking was the highest final ranking in the program’s 89-year history.

Dallas comes from a football coaching family. His father, Dave, was a head coach in the KCAC at Ottawa University for eight seasons and Kansas Wesleyan University for 17 seasons. Dave Dallas amassed 132 wins in his time as a head coach.

Under Drew Dallas, the 2019 Blue Dragon offense ranked No. 1 in the Jayhawk Conference and No. 3 in the NJCAA in scoring average at 44.8 points per game. The Blue Dragons were No. 2 in the conference and No. 4 in the NJCAA in rushing offense at 244.5 points per game and No. 2 in the KJCCC and No. 10 in the NJCAA in total offense at 419.6 yards per game.

“We had a great amount of interest in this position from coaches around the country,” Gooch said. “Coach Dallas continued to rise to the top of the list as he checked the boxes for things we were looking for in the next head coach. He had a front-row seat to the ins and outs of running a first-class program as the assistant head coach this past season in which the Blue Dragons had their highest ranking in school history.”

In addition to the league and national marks this season, Dallas’ offense produced the following team rankings:

+ Points scored – 538 (3rd most in Blue Dragon history);

+ Scoring average – 44.8 points per game (3rd highest);

+ Season rush yards – 2,934 (3rd most);

+ Yards per carry – 5.51 (4th most);

+ Yards per game – 244.5 (4th most);

+ Rushing touchdowns – 42 (Tied school record);

+ Season pass yards – 2,101 (7th most);

+ Season completions – 164 (6th most);

+ Passing touchdowns – 23 (5th most);

+ Completion percentage – 56.9 (5th highest);

+ Total offense – 5,035 (5th most);

+ Total offense per game – 419.6 (5th highest).

“The opportunity to work next to Coach Rion Rhoades this past year has been special,” Dallas said. “He’s been a great friend and mentor in this process. To have a front-row seat in this program and to see in the ins and outs in the process of how we do things will give us great insight. It was a priceless experience.”

Before coming to Hutchinson, Dallas was at NCAA Division II Angelo State University from 2011 to 2018. He coached tight ends in 2011, receivers from 2012-2015 and was Angelo State’s offensive coordinator from 2016-18. Angelo State won the Lone Star Conference championship in 2014 as well as making it to the second Division II national playoffs. ASC also played in the 2017 and 2018 Heart of Texas Bowls.

As the offensive coordinator, Dallas produced 17 all-conference offensive players. The 2017 team led the LSC with 37.3 points per game. Angelo State ranked seventh nationally in 2017 in total offense and eighth in passing.

One of the top recruiters on the ASC staff, perhaps the top recruit Dallas brought to Angelo State was Markus Jones, who was a two-time LSC all-league player, 2019 Harlon Hill finalist and 2018 Gene Upshaw Award winner. Before Angelo State, Dallas was quarterbacks and receivers coach at Kansas Wesleyan. As the quarterbacks and receivers coach at KWU, Dallas mentored seven all-KCAC receivers in 2009 and 2010.

During his playing days as a quarterback, Dallas started his collegiate career at Fort Hays State in 2004 and 2005. He finished his collegiate career at Kansas Wesleyan in 2006 and 2007.

Dallas graduated from Salina Central High School in 2004. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Health, Physical Education & Recreation from Kansas Wesleyan in 2009 and his Masters of Education in Educational Administration from Angelo State in 2013.

“This transition should allow for great continuity with staff and players and gives us the best opportunity for continued success,” Gooch said. “I look forward to working with coach Dallas and his staff in continuing the great tradition of Blue Dragon Football.”

Dallas and wife, Heather, have two daughters, Hayden (9) and Parker (3) and a son, Cooper (7).